THE ALBROOK SCHOOL NAMED MONARCH BUTTERFLY WAYSTATION

Fun fact: Monarch Watch issued a Certificate of Appreciation to Albrook for the creation and maintenance of a Monarch Waystation. Monarch Waystations provide milkweeds, nectar plants, and shelter for monarchs throughout their annual cycle of reproduction and migration. Our carefully cultivated milkweed plants provided sustenance for our very hungry caterpillars. Many classes brought a caterpillar inside to observe the metamorphosis. The children were delighted to see the butterflies take flight on their way to Mexico

The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school. We serve up to 200 children ages two through twelve. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and by the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools and follows the Montessori philosophy of assisting each child in developing each of his or her potentialities to the fullest. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ.

If you would like more information about our school, please call Lisa Perez at 908-580-0661 or email lperez@albrookschool.org.