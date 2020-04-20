THE ALBROOK SCHOOL STUDENTS ATTEND 2020 MMUN CONFERENCE

MMUN – Model Montessori United Nations was an excellent opportunity for Albrook’s upper elementary students to go to New York and present solutions to solve world problems. Before they attended, they had to write position papers and speeches on their topics and raise money for their trip. This year, some students from Albrook attended along with Ms. Hicks, Director of Human Resources, as their lead. The presentation topics were Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 and Food Security SDG 2, serious topics for elementary students to address. While spending time in New York the delegates took part in a flag bearing ceremony representing the countries they were assigned, listened to speeches, made motions and were asked to create real-life solutions to real-life problems. Two of our students were even chosen to be on a special project committee. In two days, they produced two extensively edited documents detailing comprehensive solutions to complex problems. The maturity, dedication, and efforts put forth by all of the delegates were beyond commendable. Navigating the negotiations towards a resolution was not always smooth, but it gave the students exposure to many skills that will serve them well in the future. In addition to learning about real-world issues and how the United Nations works, they were exposed to how to work in large groups, use their powers of persuasion, compromise, and deal with different personalities. One of Albrook’s delegates stated, “MMUN was an excellent experience. After the conference, I understood how solutions are created at the UN.”

