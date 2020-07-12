THE BOURNE STUNTACULAR IS NOW OPEN AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Guests Can Now Experience the Action-Packed World of Jason Bourne in an All-New Stunt Show – Combining Incredible Stunts, Cutting-Edge Technology and Practical Effects

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 30, 2020) – The Bourne Stuntacular, the most technologically-advanced stunt show yet, is now open at Universal Studios Florida. Through the use of live performers, ground-breaking technology, extreme stunts and captivating practical effects, guests can now feel fully immersed in the world of Jason Bourne – blurring the lines between stage and cinema in a hybrid form of entertainment that has never been seen before.

The brand-new stunt show is inspired by Universal Pictures’ blockbuster Bourne film franchise and delivers an all-new, original storyline that takes place within the Bourne universe. Plus, exclusively for The Bourne Stuntacular, Julia Stiles has reprised her role as Jason Bourne’s main confidant in the franchise, Nicky Parsons, and Frank Marshall, award-winning director and producer, has worked closely with the Universal Orlando team to help create an authentic experience fans of the franchise can enjoy.

The Bourne Stuntacular introduces an all-new level of entertainment, highlighted by:

The most advanced technology of its kind – such as automated vehicle tracking systems on moving set pieces, pinpoint-accurate projection mapping, ultra-vivid visuals and more – that brings the Bourne films to life in an all-new, visceral stunt show right in front of guests’ eyes

Next-level, extreme stunts executed by performers who trained for more than eight months with Hollywood’s leading stunt experts from blockbuster film and television

Captivating practical effects that make guests feel like they are right by Jason Bourne’s side through the use of fire, smoke, wind and more

Nicky Parsons, played by Julia Stiles, briefing and recruiting guests for the mission at hand, which is to keep an eye on Bourne to ensure he’s not fooled by rogue double agents

An all-new storyline that follows the character of Jason Bourne as he travels across three continents and the cities of Tangier, Washington, D.C. and Dubai to uncover classified information while trying to evade danger and capture at every turn

Actual props, images and clips from the films – including the car from the iconic chase scene in The Bourne Identity, and Jason’s go-to form of transportation in The Bourne Ultimatum, his motorcycle – that pay homage to the Bourne films as guests walk through the queue

As we officially open this all-new experience, the health and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority. To ensure proper social distancing, we have implemented new procedures in our indoor theaters, including appropriate spacing between travel parties and assisting our guests with seating and exiting the theater to avoid congestion. These procedures mean that our show capacity will be limited and wait times may be longer than usual to experience the show. We have also increased our already-aggressive cleaning procedures and are sanitizing high-touch surfaces between each show. All guests are also required to wear a face covering while experiencing The Bourne Stuntacular.

