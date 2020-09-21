THE GREAT DENVILLE DUCK RACE IS ON – VIRTUALLY

The Rotary Sunrise Club of Denville will be holding its annual Great Denville Duck Race on September 26th, however, during the pandemic it will be held virtually.



“The organizations biggest fundraiser has been holding the race for years and to skip one year would hurt our chances to do the great things we do for the community and internationally” boasts Jim LaSala, with Nancy Hess, co-presidents of the Club.



The Great Denville Duck Race has long been a favorite town tradition. While we’ve had to make some changes this year and move the fun online, we’ll still have a race and there will still be a Duck-o-Rating contest with great prizes and lots of chances to share your inspirations on Facebook and Instagram. Your purchase of a duck enters you in both the Virtual Race and the Decorating Contest while supporting Rotary’s great work. And as in every year, there will be a 50/50 contest. Last year’s winner won nearly $1,000.



The pandemic has brought about innovative ways to keep charities afloat. By creating it as virtual, one can stay socially distant and still be part of the fun from afar.

“Without this fundraiser, followed by the annual golf outing, we could not support, the police, fire department, town functions, Roots and Wings, the Massai Project, and so much more.” discusses Nancy Hess.



There are also sponsorship opportunities for the event from $200 – $1500 per sponsorship. This sponsorship will cover both Rotary the Duck race and our upcoming Golf Outing.



Stay tuned for more information about purchasing ducks and uploading your decorated duck picture, or email us at denvilleduckrace@gmail.com to buy a duck online, or to have a duck and/or 50/50 Duck dashed locally to your home, or to sponsor, please contact Rotarian Jeffrey Halpern, at 201.317.7527 or Jeffrey.halpern@randrealty.com And don’t miss the fun, virtually!