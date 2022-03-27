The Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist

(Family Features) Spring is the perfect time to clear out unused items and give forgotten corners a good scrub. However, setting out to clean your entire house can be a challenging task that requires patience and organization.

To help you reach every nook and cranny, consider this handy checklist from the experts at Best Pick Reports.

Kitchen

As one of the most used rooms in the home, the kitchen builds up a lot of dirt and grime. If you cook regularly, your kitchen is ground zero for all sorts of messes. In addition to wayward crumbs that could attract pests, you have to contend with bacteria that can cause illness and accumulated grease.

1. Service Major Appliances: Spring is an opportune time to deal with any issues you may have been putting off, including having major appliances serviced. For example, if your fridge makes excessive noise or wavers in temperature or your oven heats unevenly, it’s important to have a home services professional take a look and provide an expert opinion that can save you money in the long run.

2. Clear Out Cabinets: Spring cleaning isn’t just about washing – it’s also the perfect time to get rid of things you don’t need. In the case of your kitchen, that means taking a thorough inventory of the cabinets and pantry.

Be sure to check expiration dates on every package. While it may be OK to use some dry goods a short time past the printed “best by” date, you should get rid of anything that’s more than a year expired. This is also a perfect time to clear out items you’ll never eat, like gifted condiments or candies. You can donate anything non-perishable that’s still within its “best by” date to your local food bank.

Bathroom

Most people clean their bathrooms regularly since this room can pose serious bacteria risks. However, your annual deep cleaning is the perfect time to address issues that aren’t visible to the naked eye or have fallen by the wayside.

1. Clear Pipes: Plumbing professionals recommend you get your pipes checked regularly to prevent clogs. Spring cleaning is a great opportunity to hire an expert to tackle slow-moving drains and give your plumbing its annual checkup. This is especially important if you live in an area that reaches freezing temperatures, as your pipes may have been affected during the winter.

2. Eliminate Grime: If you have hard water, you may notice a buildup of lime or mineral deposits in your shower or sink. There are several grime-fighting products you can pick up at the store to make your metal fixtures shine once more. For tougher stains, such as those under the toilet bowl lip, you can use gel or scrub with a pumice stick.

Closets

For many people, the closet is a place to store items you don’t quite know what to do with. In some cases, closet clutter can get so bad you may even forget things, only to be surprised when they resurface months or years later.

The spirit of spring cleaning may compel you to roll up your sleeves and start on projects you’ve been procrastinating tackling. Consider putting closet reorganization at the top of that list.

1. Sort Clothing: Before you can properly reorganize, you need to see what you have. Start by separating items into piles:

* Warm weather clothes and accessories

* Cold weather clothes and accessories

* Clothes and accessories you haven’t worn for a year or more

To make room in your closet, donate items you no longer wear. If you have more clutter than you know what to do with, there are professional organizers who can help you sort items, designate storage areas and label containers. They’re also skilled at nudging clients to be honest about whether it makes sense to keep a particular article of clothing or not.

2. Store Seasonal Items: When you’ve let go of possessions you aren’t actually using, you’re typically left with two piles. The first is items you can wear in current weather and the second is items appropriate for a different season.

You can store this season’s items in your closet and store winter clothes somewhere out of the way, such as under the bed, on high closet shelves or in outdoor storage. If you have the right tools, you can also vacuum seal seasonal items for additional space.

Forgotten Spaces

Deep cleaning areas of your house you regularly use is great, but you also need to give some TLC to the spaces you rarely think about.

1. Assess the Attic: If you have an attic space, now is the time to go through any boxes and determine what you can part with. While you’re up there, be on the lookout for any signs that pests have made your attic their home, such as:

* Destroyed insulation

* Nesting

* Excrement

Be sure to call in a professional if you find any sign of pests.

2. Assess the Basement: Your basement deserves similar treatment. In the subterranean areas, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for water damage. Basements are at risk of flooding, which can lead to mold and mildew. If you notice signs of mold, make sure to call a professional for safe removal

Now is the time to get your spring cleaning checked off so you can enjoy the beautiful weather. If you need a professional for any of these services or findings from your cleaning, check out bestpickreports.com and fivestarrated.com for experts in your neighborhood.

Tips for Disinfecting Your House

With bacteria and viruses able to spread easily, it’s essential to disinfect your home to help you and your family stay healthy. While these steps can become part of your everyday routine, be sure to put some elbow grease into it during spring cleaning.

Wipe Down Frequently Touched Surfaces

While there’s no harm in sanitizing everything in your kitchen, the real threat is frequently touched surfaces. Make sure to give these common touch points a thorough wipe down:

* Light switches

* Doorknobs

* Faucet handles

Use Effective Products

Not all household cleaning products are formulated to kill germs. To eliminate threats of illness, make sure your cleaning supplies contain one of the following:

* 70% alcohol

* Bleach

* Hydrogen peroxide

