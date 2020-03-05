Holy Spirit School is taking on the world’s favorite classic tale– The Wizard of OZ. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The Wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help. This classic tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations. Join us for this amazing journey!

Come see Holy Spirit School Performing Arts present this unforgettable tale, adapted for a school production, with many of the classic songs you cherish – “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, “Follow the Yellow Brick Road”, “Merry Ol Land of OZ” and of course the classic “If I only had a…”sung by your most beloved characters Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

We invite you to join us along with your students on this child-friendly musical journey presented by the amazingly talented students of Holy Spirit School.

Thursday March 19th at 10:00am

Friday March 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday March 21st at 1:00 pm & 7:00pm

Sunday March 22nd at 3:30pm

**total run time 90 minutes including intermission

ADULTS – $10 SENIORS – $8 KIDS (14 AND UNDER) – $5 KIDS (2 AND UNDER) – FREE