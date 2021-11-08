There may be a long lost story on your Morris County Street 

By Jillian Risberg

Kids all knew and loved John (‘the Mailman’) Kuzel. One of those kids, Ellen O’Brien even got Rockaway Township to change a side street in Birchwood Village to Kuzel Lane in honor of her beloved postman and his legacy.

What history, legend or mystery does your street hold? Morris County has countless.

“The importance of capturing history now is critical,” says Jan Williams, Cultural and Historic Resources Specialist with Morris County Office of Planning & Preservation. “We are an aging population and those who carry knowledge are retiring out of state or passing on.”

With this in mind, Williams started the “Street Histories Project,” hoping to keep alive stories behind street names in the county from those best informed.

The office is also ‘crowd-sourcing’ this project, requesting residents and others submit information/photos to an ever-evolving public document.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for those who take time out of their day to share what they know,” she says, adding it has been a fun undertaking combined with teaspoons of history that has people talking and remembering.



Regularly engaging with Morris County citizens curious about the County’s background, Williams kept notes on their historical inquiries: railroad employees, Morris Canal employees, Freeholders (currently Commissioners) and found the public generously filling in blanks.



“Local expertise broadens and enriches Morris County history in a robust fashion,” says the Cultural and Historic Resources Specialist. “On a personal level, I gain additional knowledge and take pride working to make Morris County history (claim) her prominent place in the American and International historic landscape.”

According to Williams, communities who didn’t have a close seat at the table are documenting and sharing their history. In 2012, she was honored to assist Bethel A. M. E. Church in Morristown for its 175th anniversary.

“The congregation was so moved by research into their first pastor, they lobbied and received permission to change the name of the street (where) the church is situated from Center to Bishop Nazery Way,” she says.



Willis (later Bishop) Nazery, a conductor on the Underground railroad was born a slave, escaped bondage and embraced the A. M. E. movement. He relocated to Canada and established the British A. M. E., first historic site on the Canadian Register of Historic Places built by an African descendant.

“Lastly, it is important to provide history of streets named in honor of veterans who died in service,” says the Cultural and Historic Resources Specialist. “It is unthinkable these individuals should fade away after giving so much to this country, including their last breath.”



She learned Denville enacted a practice where new streets in the township must be named for a veteran; impacting the township’s history going forward.

And the mystery that started it all: Punchbowl Road.



“I received more inquiries about that name than any other street,” Williams says the area got its name from a glacial depression forming a bowl-like indentation. “Early settlers used the indentation to keep children out of the woods by warning, ‘It’s the Devil’s Punchbowl.’



When the Ladies Golfing Club purchased the area to establish Morris County Golfing Club in the 1890s, they rejected the term ‘Devil.’



“I discovered the course was designed without a 13th hole, triskaidekaphobia at its finest,” she says. “I would (also) like to solve Featherbed Lane in Harding, a name that charming must have a charming origin.”



Prior to her launch — uncovering origins of Morris streets was never easy, according to Williams.

Resources were limited to local resolutions and the occasional, odd news article detailing a street name change. Local newspapers covered street openings during boom settlements of the 19th century.



“These ancient articles provide a veritable ‘road map’ to modernizing transportation —carefully reporting when a street was going to be macadamized the first time,” Williams says.

Back then, landowners had the privilege of naming a street; often derived from friends, family members, themselves, even a favorite vacation spot, according to the Cultural and Historic Resources Specialist. Early street names were utilitarian descriptors: Mechanic Street, Mill Street, the ubiquitous ‘Main’ street.



“Municipal records can be difficult to locate when it comes to street names; long-term residents provide a clearer timeline as to name changes,” she says. “In Lincoln Park, what is now Busse Street was Maple Street. After 1946 residents began calling it Busse (when) a resident of the street, Roy Busse, was killed in action at Luzon.”

The response to Williams’ project has been overwhelming.

“I hope it assists families, friends and neighbors conversing about history, sharing memories about the street they lived on and bringing out the sense of community, even if they have moved away.”

To learn more, email jwilliams@co.morris.nj.us street history or legend, including a photo of the street sign. Contributors: “this project is not a ‘one off,’ it will remain on-line and updated as new submissions come in.”