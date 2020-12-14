Three Gaels Sign D1 Letters of Intent

Roxbury High School saw three seniors sign letters of intent on Wednesday, November 11th to continue their athletic careers at institutions of higher learning. Surrounded by only immediate family members and coaches due to COVID, baseball players Jack Findlay and Justin Bosland signed their D1 letters to attend the University of Notre Dame and Northeastern University next fall while Thomas Schulz signed on to continue his cross-country track and field career at Monmouth University.

Roxbury Baseball

Roxbury High School Head Baseball Coach Greg Trotter got to know his players over the past few years and shared these sentiments regarding these young men and their impact on the program.

“Jack Findlay’s impact on the Roxbury Baseball Program has been immeasurable. On the field, he has pitched in numerous “big” games and has had a ton of success. As a freshman, he entered the program as a 15-year-old kid with a ton of talent and a competitive streak that was unmatched. He quickly became one of our top pitchers. As a freshman and sophomore, he earned the victory in both of our State Sectional Championship games. Unfortunately, we missed out on Jack’s junior season, however, the sky is the limit for what Jack can accomplish this spring as a senior.”

“Justin Bosland has had a little different road to his tremendous accomplishment of becoming a Division 1 student-athlete. Due to injuries and the cancellation of last season, Justin has only played in approximately 15 varsity games. In those games, he has shown his tremendous athleticism. Justin can do it all on the field. Offensively, he will be one of the most feared hitters in New Jersey. Defensively, he is a dynamic shortstop that can make all the plays. Justin will also give us significant innings on the mound. He is a hard thrower that is capable of dominating an opposing lineup.”

Adding, “Both players are obviously great players but they are also great students and tremendous kids. They are role models for all of the players in our program and our entire student body. We have been lucky to have Jack and Justin in our program and I look forward to watching them achieve great success at the next level.”

Both players spoke highly of the high school baseball program and the coaches who have helped prepare them for the next level of play.

“Roxbury baseball has had a great impact not only on my high school experience but also me as a person. The whole coaching staff has been nothing short of excellent since day one. As I came in as a freshman, I had heard so many great things about the program. Over these past few years, it has exceeded my expectations to say the least. Coach Trotter, Coach Murr, along with all the other coaches have built a program that is truly something every high school athlete would love to be a part of. Over the years they have taught me, along with many others, the importance of work ethic, discipline, and teamwork. Roxbury baseball is a culture that is unlike any other that has been a privilege to be a part of. It is a true family atmosphere, which has been attributed to the programs winning ways over many years. This coaching staff has played a great role in me maturing not only as a baseball player, but also as a person,” shared Jack.

Justin’s reflection of the baseball program echoed that of Jack’s. “It means everything to be a Gael. It means that you’re representing the whole school when you go out on the field and play so you better play your hardest. You’re also playing for everyone who has graduated before you.”

“I have learned a lot from each of our coaches. They haven’t just taught me how to be a good baseball player, they taught me how to carry myself the right way both on the field and in life. This hasn’t just happened in high school either. I have been going to high school baseball camps since I was four and every year, Trotter made it a point to make sure he taught us how to play the right way.”

Roxbury XCTF

As Thomas Schulz heads to Monmouth University next fall, his coaches Laura Schmidt and Derek Bischoff reflected on his time with them and the program.

“Thomas has been an integral part of Roxbury’s XCTF program since joining us as a freshman. Displaying talent that for a long time had been unseen, Thomas helped to put Roxbury boys distancing running back on the map. Winning nearly every regular-season conference race this season, Thomas has proven himself to be among the best distance runners in the area and even in the state,” shared Schmidt.

Throughout his time with Roxbury XCTF, Thomas collected various accolades and awards including the 1600m indoor school record and numerous All-Conference recognitions.

Schmidt added, “More importantly than the awards earned and medals won, Thomas is a true leader on our team. Elected captain by his teammates in both his junior and senior years, Thomas is someone that all members of our program look up to and admire. Young athletes on our team, quite literally aspire to be like him. The hard work, perseverance, dedication, and determination that Thomas exhibits when it comes to XCTF is unmatchable. Most likely, you have spotted him running around town on an easy run or long run day. A true student of the sport, Thomas knows the details and little things that matter most. Ultimately, though, he embodies our program’s values of believing it, owning it, earning it, and above all, always compete. It has been a true honor and pleasure to coach Thomas over these past 4 years. I cannot wait to follow the next chapter in his running and academic career which he will pursue at Monmouth University, my alma mater! Congratulations! Go Hawks!”

Coach Bischoff also shared, “Over the last four years, Thomas has been an incredible representative of our XCTF program, our school, and our Roxbury community. He is a great kid that does things the right way. Thomas has been one of the top runners in our conference since his freshman year. He’s elevated his performances to one of the top runners in the county and state over the past few seasons. He is a well-accomplished and well-respected competitor.”

“Most importantly, his leadership has meant so much to our program. He has been a leader for us since day one. His teammates respond to his love and dedication for our sport and have followed his lead. He has been a model of competitiveness and resilience for our young athletes. It is difficult to really put into words what Thomas has meant to our program. In particular, our boys cross country team. Thomas has been a huge part of elevating Roxbury distance running from what it was his freshman year until now. This impact will allow our program to have continued success. It has been an honor to coach Thomas over the past four years. I cannot wait to see what he can do for the remainder of his high school career. I am even more excited that he will have the opportunity to compete at Monmouth University – where Coach Schmidt and I both competed (many years ago).”