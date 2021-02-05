Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen and Homeless Solutions CEO Dan McGuire talk with Habitat for Humanity volunteer Rich Genese about a home under renovation. Officials tour homes on Ruth Davis Drive in Parsippany. The homes are under renovation and will establish a residential campus for 32 single women at risk of homelessness. The project is a partnership with numerous non profits and county agencies.

Three Non-Profits & Morris County Unite To Provide Housing To Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness

Long-Awaited Collaboration Comes To Fruition Despite Pandemic Challenges

Homeless Solutions, Inc. (HSI), Family Promise of Morris County (FP) and Morris Habitat for Humanity (MHH) have announced they are working together to provide hope for women experiencing homelessness through a project utilizing upgraded, existing homes owned by the County of Morris.

The partnership began in early 2020 when FP and HSI collaborated on a joint application to utilize the Morris County-owned houses at Central Park in Parsippany to address human services needs identified by the Morris County Continuum of Care. The partnership leverages HSI’s experience in affordable housing and FP’s expertise in social work and case management for an innovative approach to ending homelessness.

“This is an amazing opportunity to work together. Sharing our resources and support from local community providers will allow us to convert this property into safe, affordable, shared housing for vulnerable women in our community. We thank the Morris County Commissioners and the Morris Advisory Leadership Group for embracing our vision for how this property can meet the needs of our community,” said HSI CEO Dan McGuire, FP CEO Joann Bjornson and MHH CEO Blair Wilson in a joint statement.