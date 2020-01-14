Today’s Beauty Salon’s Grand Opening in Pompton Lakes

Today’s Beauty recently celebrated it’s grand opening. Located at 54 Wanaque Ave in Pompton Lakes, the new business is eager to welcome customers.
Pictured: Mayor Michael Serra, Councilman Frank Jaconetta, Council-President Terri Reicher, Councilman Erik Deline, Councilman Ekamon Venin, Owner/Stylist Josephine Ciappina, Christine Fealy/Stylist and friends and family
