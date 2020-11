Sgt. Dan Aguilera, Officer Justin Castro and Officer Marc Bonilla from the Woodland Park Police Department recently ran in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. Their participation in the event continues an over 25 year tradition by the department. On that day, more than 3,000 officers ran through their communities on one of 26 separate routes to help carry the "Flame of Hope" a distance of nearly 750 miles throughout the state to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New Jersey.