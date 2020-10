Calling all ghosties and goblins. You are invited to Trunk or Treat at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 40 Coleman Road, Long Valley, NJ on October 25. Dress up in your scariest, or prettiest costume and join us for treats and games from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like more information, please call the church at 908-867-7179, e-mail: pastorvoss@immanuelnj.net, or check out our Facebook page @ImmanuelNJ.