Turf field 

The Borough officially recently opened its turf athletic field at Zaccaria Park with a ribbon cutting. This project has been long in the making and will serve not only town youth athletic programs, but also athletes from Passaic Valley High School and Berkeley College.

The regulation size soccer and lacrosse field was designed with a lot of feedback in mind, according to Mayor Keith Kazmark. The Borough looks forward to spectator improvements which will be added next spring.

The field was funded by a series of grants for $900,000 from the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders Open Space Trust Fund.