Two Gaels Sign National Letters of Intent

Roxbury High School saw two seniors sign letters of intent on Wednesday, November 13th to continue their athletic careers at institutions of higher learning. Surrounded by friends, family, and teammates Tiffany Zieba signed to continue her acrobatic and tumbling career at Quinnipiac University while Aidan Mohren signed to swim for the Clarion Golden Eagles next fall.

These two student-athletes were both humbled in their recognition and gave credit to those who helped them reach their goals.

Zieba shared, “Everyone says that high school will be the best four years of your life and it will pass in the blink of an eye, yet I truly did not believe it until now. I could not have experienced a better four years of high school, then my experience at Roxbury High School. My years at Roxbury have truly been unforgettable. Equally, the staff, administration, and teachers, along with students have made every moment enjoyable. Being part of the athletics teams here at Roxbury really does make you realize how lucky you are to have teammates that make you feel more like family. I walked into this school my freshman year, planning to focus all of my effort on gymnastics and never even considered joining another sport until I was asked to join the track team.”

Adding, “I am so thankful I was asked to be a part of Roxbury’s Track and Field program. Having the honor to compete in both indoor and outdoor track, gave me the opportunity to be part of an amazing family, a family who saw me fail but more importantly supported me through all my accomplishments. This made all of the hard work really worth it, knowing that so many were there for me.”

Mohren too shared how his coaches influenced him. “My four years at Roxbury have been amazing. I have made many incredible memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life. I’ve had two great coaches, Coach Dan Montgomery and Coach Thomas Gervasio, who have taught me many things, and helping shape me into who I am today. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without the help of them.”

When looking for colleges, Zieba and Mohren were looking for a place they could feel at home.

“When I started to look at colleges, I had a hard time picturing myself out of high school, until I visited Quinnipiac University. The minute I met the acrobatics team there, I knew that this would provide me with the same family dynamic I experience here at Roxbury. When I saw the campus, what it offered and met the team, I just knew this was where I wanted to continue my academic and athletic career. I could not be more thankful for Roxbury High School and everyone who pushed me to accomplish all my success,” said Zieba.

Mohren too was looking for that team family. “I chose Clarion University in Pennsylvania because of a bright future in the swim program, as well as the team atmosphere and the outstanding academics the university has to offer. From the minute I stepped on campus it felt like home. The team and Coach Breehan Kelley made me feel welcome and I was just comfortable. I knew that Clarion University was the perfect place for me and the place where I wanted to continue my academic and athletic career.”

Two coaches of many who witnessed the hard work and determination of these athletes provided a little insight into each.

Zieba’s gymnastics coach, Kellie Damelio shared, “Tiffany is a very determined, focused, and hard-working athlete. Her athleticism radiates with every activity she does. She has dedicated her life to gymnastics. She leaves school and goes to RHS practice and then leaves our practice to go to 4-5 hours more of Club Practice. This kind of commitment comes within her individually, but also because she has a very supportive and involved family. She has a strong future ahead of her. She has the kind of heart that cannot be stopped, it comes from within.”

Coach Gervasio talked about Aidan and his career in Roxbury. “Aidan has been an integral part of our team for the

past four years. He exhibits a great work ethic, which has led to him being a major contributor both on the score sheet and in the locker room. Aidan has a competitive drive that is unrivaled and motivating spirit that sets a great standard for our program and for his teammates. While Aidan’s individual successes within the sport are vast, his team-first attitude and veteran leadership will make an immediate impact when arrives at Clarion next fall.”