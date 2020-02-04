Upcoming events at Washington Township Recreation

The FREE “Make a Pizza Workshop” on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. Chef Carl is calling on ages 5-8, to join him as he performs some magic tricks and teaches us how to make a pizza.

This year our featured American Girl doll is Chrissa Maxwell. Find out why Chrissa and her family move from Iowa to Minnesota. Join us for dinner and learn how Chrissa handles the new transition through crafts and activities. The American Girl program is scheduled for Ages 6-12 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A non-refundable fee of $18.00 is due before March 6, 2020.

All events will be held at Washington Township Senior Center, Long Valley.