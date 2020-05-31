Very Hungry Caterpillar Inspires Virtual Lessons at Albrook School

The well-known book The Very Hungary Caterpillar was a hands-on virtual lesson for the toddlers at The Albrook School. This wonderful book teaches the children about counting, the days of the week, and the life cycle of a butterfly. After the story was read virtually to the students, they were encouraged to create their own caterpillar mask using materials mailed to their home. This hands-on work helps develop fine motor skills and eye hand coordination.



The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school. We serve up to 200 children ages two through twelve. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and by the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools and follows the Montessori philosophy of assisting each child in developing each of his or her potentialities to the fullest. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lisa Perez at 908-580-0661 or email lperez@albrookschool.org.