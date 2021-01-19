VIRTUAL EMOTIONAL HEALTH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION FOR PARENTS THURSDAY, JANUARY 28 FROM 6:30-7:30PM

LAKELAND HILLS FAMILY YMCA in partnership with the Mental Health Association of Essex & Morris, Inc.®

This virtual “talk” will help parents of young children and school-age students understand the “what, why, and how” the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted their lives in ways that may not be typical for your child. It’s an honest discussion of youth emotional health in a fun, engaging, and enlightening way. Parents are welcome to ask questions in advance and during the session, and will receive coping techniques, social and physical activities, and enrichment ideas to help the entire family.

Parents will learn signs and symptoms associated with a mental-health crisis. Don’t wait until a “problem” becomes an “issue”. Your life and that of your child and family have been severely impacted and will continue to be so. Take this opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a panel of professionals who will help you take a good look at your personal situation and that of the community as a whole.

This is a free virtual program open to the entire community. Registration is as easy as an email! When registering, please include any specific questions or areas of interest you want to have addressed in the conversation.

REGISTRATION

Email Tracy Klingener: tklingener@mhaessexmorris.org Upon registration, you will receive the online link for the program on January 28 @ 6:30pm.