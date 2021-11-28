Washington Township Accepting Santa Letters

The Washington Township Recreation Department has made arrangements with Santa to accept mail for delivery to the North Pole now through on December 20, 2021.

Township youngsters are encouraged to write a letter to Santa not with just a Christmas list but with any achievements they may have accomplished.

Parents may place the letter in the red drop box at the Recreation Department, drop them off on December 11, 2021 between the hours of 5-6:30pm to Santa personally, or email Santa@wtmorris.net. Letters can be mailed to: Washington Township Recreation, 50 Rock Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853, Attn: Santa Claus.

The mailbox located on Rock Rd., will be removed on December 23rd at 2pm. For more information, please call (908) 876-5941 or email recreation@wtmorris.net.