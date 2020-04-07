Washington Township Recreation Announces Free Educational Workshop

Washington Township Recreation Dept. is having a FREE educational workshop along with Kimberly Cacciabeve; Caregiver & Disability Coordinator from County of Morris Dept. of Human Services.

The goal is to help seniors stay as independent as possible, and put services into place to help keep them in their homes long term. They offer free Care Management services for any Morris County resident, 60 or older, living in the community (in a house, condo, apartment, etc.- any type of home other than a facility).

For example, they offer connection to home health aide services, home delivered meals, housekeeping, medication management, financial management, etc., for no cost. The office of Aging & Disability provide free assistance with Medicaid applications, other state funded programs, caregiver services, connections to respite care, in-home counseling, support groups and more.

Come out and join us to see what services your county has to offer. This FREE workshop will be held on Monday April 13, 2020 @ 10 a.m. and will take place at Washington Twp. Senior Center, 35 East Springtown Road, Long Valley.

For more information and/or to register contact the recreation office before April 6, 2020 at (908) 876-5941, recreation@wtmorris.net, or visit our website at www.wtmorris.org.