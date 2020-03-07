‘Watershed U’ offered to high school students June 22-26

High school students considering majoring in environmental science, conservation or environmental education in college are invited to “Watershed University,” a new program offered this summer by Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA), the region’s watershed watchdog.

The one-week certificate program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, at the Fairview Farm Wildlife Preserve, 2121 Larger Cross Road, Bedminster.

The program is designed for students entering grades 9-12 who want to gain insights in the environmental field, learn how to make impactful change and serve their communities. Each day includes a speaker, hands-on scientific exploration, and team building.

“Participants will learn from experts, examining environmental and social topics that affect local and global natural resource challenges,” said Lauren Theis, education director for Raritan Headwaters. “On-the-ground conservation projects will allow students to gain skills in scientific research, communication, and building connections within a group.”

Watershed University topics include:

Watershed conservation

Creating habitat for native wildlife

Native plant identification

Pond and stream study

Climate issues

Environmental justice

GIS mapping

Environmental policies

Students will have the option to participate in additional experiences, such as organic gardening, visual art projects, kayaking, hiking and yoga. Students will also connect with RHA staff and partners to explore opportunities for advanced learning, community service, citizen science projects and internships.

The cost of the program is $200, which includes certificate of participation and a Raritan Headwaters hat and t-shirt. Need-based scholarships are available.

To apply online for Watershed University, go to https://www.raritanheadwaters.org/watershedu/. For more information, contact Lauren Theis at ltheis@raritanheadwaters.org.