Wayne Clergy Fellowship & Peace Islands Institute

We, Wayne Clergy Fellowship, and Peace Islands Institute are appalled, outraged, and devastated by the unjustified killing of George Floyd.

We condemn this, and all acts of unnecessary, senseless killing of and violence against innocent human beings.

Acts of violence cannot be tolerated whether perpetrated by individuals, groups, or public functionaries.

We believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, country of origin or economic status.

We not only condemn the attitude and actions that led to the death of George Floyd, but the lack of intervention on the part of the other officers present at the time. The Bible teaches, “Do not stand idly by while your neighbor’s blood is shed” (Leviticus 19:16).

Conversely, we commend those officers who stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters.

This is an issue for all caring human beings of good conscience.

We appeal to all rioters and provocateurs to cease and desist. Peaceful demonstrations are the proper path of protest.

We do not want the police, that we have been cheering for weeks as essential workers protecting us, to be put in unnecessary danger.

We call upon all residents to join us today in condemning all acts of violence and hate. We must stand together in solidarity promoting love, peace, and harmony as our common goal.

Signed,

Wayne Clergy Fellowship: Rabbi Meeka Simerly Co-Chair, Rev. Andy Smith Co-Chair, Rev. Robert Mountenay, Rev. Deacon Deborah Drake, Rev. Marv Wills Rabbi Randy Mark, Rev. Bernd Weishaupt, Pastor Doug Cummings, Pastor Jane Harlan, Pastor Mary Marcus, Pastor Eric Marcus

Peace Islands Institute: Dr. Nuray Yurt, Sule Kervanci