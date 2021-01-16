Wayne Girl Donates 16 Toys to Local Drive

Terrie O’Connor Realtors, Kinnelon Office has a new friend. Meet Valentina Ferraro…a 1st grader from James Fallon Elementary School in Wayne, New Jersey. Recently Valentina voluntarily collected new toys from her neighbors and family members to donate to kids in need. Valentina’s thoughts were that she wanted to help children that might not be receiving any gifts this year. In her own words she said, “I donated 16 toys that will make 16 children happy.” She made her own drop off box, and kept it by her garage. Valentina was kind enough to drop her collections of toys at our Terrie O’Connor Realtors Kinnelon office in support of our drive for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation For over 65 years, the United States Marine Corps has worked with families in need with the Marine Toys for Tots program. Overall, over 400 million toys have been distributed to over 188 million children. Although Toys for Tots is a non-profit organization, they do rely on the generosity of others in their giving to keep the organization afloat. They have found a good partner in Valentina and in Terrie O’Connor Realtors.