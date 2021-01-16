Wayne Library Features Carol Hamersma Jazz Trio

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021 the Wayne Public Library’s Virtual Lunchbox Learning Program will be the “Carol Hamersma Jazz Trio” presenting a concert of popular songs and jazz standard for your entertainment. The program begins promptly at 12:00 pm. You must register on the Wayne Public Library’s Website Calendar in order to receive your Zoom invitation. Just click on the date of the program. This program is free and open to the public.

The members of this jazz trio have been playing together for many years. Carol Hamersma is a versatile multi-faceted artist, well versed in classical, jazz and pop. As both guitarist and vocalist, she has performed extensively in the metropolitan area leading her own combos. Carol is currently on the faculty of the County College of Morris and Seton Hall University and accepts students at private studios in Woodbridge and Clifton. Nick Scheuble has established an international reputation as both a first rate jazz drummer and Latin percussionist, and boasts a virtual who’s who list of artists that he has performed and or recorded with in each genre. Additionally, his expertise in early New Orleans jazz has enabled him to work with some of the most respected exponents of these styles. Stephen J. Burke is a veteran of a large variety of solo and ensemble activity. Stephen is Director of Contemporary Christian Music at Yardley United Methodist Church.

This program is sponsored, in part, by the Wayne Public Library and the Friends of the Wayne Public Library. “This program is made possible with funds from the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.”