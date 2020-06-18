Wayne Library Hosts Virtual Program

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 the Wayne Public Library’s Lunchbox Learning Program will be “Reclaiming Our Voice: New Jersey’s Central Role in the Fight for Women presented by professional story teller Carol Simon Levin. The program begins promptly at 12:00 pm. You must Register on the Wayne Public Library’s Website Calendar in order to receive your Zoom invitation. Just click on the date of the program. This program is free and open to the public.

This program is told through the voice of Lillian Feickert, president of the NJ Women Suffrage Association from 1912-1920 and explores the overlooked role of New Jersey in the long frustrating fight for women’s suffrage. Feickert shares stories about how nationally-known suffrage advocates Lucy Stone and Elizabeth Cady Stanton staged tax and voting protests in the state. She describes how Alice Paul became the dynamo who re-energized the push for a federal amendment and how Dr. Florence Spearing Randolph brought black women into the movement. Participants will learn that women were not “given” the right to vote, but fought for it for generations.

Carol Simon Levin is an experienced storyteller and a member of the New Jersey Storytelling Network. She has always been fascinated by the history of technology, as well as women’s history. She has previously presented Lunchbox Learning programs on Emily Roebling, the women who helped to build the Brooklyn Bridge, and Ann Baumgartner Carl and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of World War II. She brings her presentations to schools, libraries, senior citizen centers, historical societies and other venues.

This program is sponsored, in part, by the Wayne Public Library and the Friends of the Wayne Public Library. “This project is funded, in part, by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council at Passaic County Community College, through a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.”