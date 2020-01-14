Wayne Lunch and Learn Program Will Highlight Senior Care

On January 22, 2020 the Wayne Public Library’s Lunchbox Learning Program will feature a program entitled: “Stages of Senior Care” presented by Michael Rudolph, Esq.as a moderator and a panel of three other experts. Mr. Rudolph will discuss how to avoid expensive guardianships through the use of powers of attorney, medical directives and living wills. Steve Sussman of Home Instead Senior Care will discuss home health aides. Donald Dryness of Main Street Custom Homes will discuss retrofitting the home to allow a senior to age in place. Christina McLaughlin of Arden Courts will discuss assisted living, skilled nursing homes and memory care facilities. This important program will take us through life changes and needs as we age.

Aging Solutions Network (ASN), an organization qualified by the IRS under IRS section 502C(6), will be present and be available to answer questions and provide materials, after the panel discussion, about their respective areas of expertise. ASN president, Linda Sikorski will introduce the panelists and explain a little bit about the organization.

Doors open at 12:00 noon for coffee, tea, and cookies and this one hour and a half program begins at 12:30 p.m. This program is free and open to the public. The Wayne Public Library meets all ADA regulations and is a barrier free building.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Wayne Public Library.