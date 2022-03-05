Wayne Moves Together Registration Underway

Connect on Linked in

Wayne Township is proud to offer WAYNE MOVES TOGETHER! Wayne Moves Together is a FREE program designed to encourage multigenerational exercise. It involves strength training, cardiorespiratory exercise, flexibility and balance.

Professors and students from William Paterson University’s Exercise Science, developed this program specifically for Wayne Township, and will teach the classes. We’re still accepting applications. The program is for residents 45 and over.

WHEN: Mondays from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm, from March 21st to April 27th 2022

WHERE: Froehner Memorial Park, (near Sisco and Siena Village) 41 Runnymede Drive, Wayne

* Room #2 of the Wayne Health Department will be used on inclement weather days. *

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register call 973-694-1800 ext. 3281.