Wayne Pastor’s Best-Selling Books Come to the Screen

By Steve Sears

The Harbingers of Things to Come, a 1 ½ hour documentary film which appeared in theaters for one night only on May 12, revealed an ancient mystery that lies behind everything that’s happening to America.

“From 9/11 to COVID-19, to the shakings that have come on our nation and the world,” says Jonathan Cahn, the creator of the film, and author of both The Harbinger (2011), which was his first book, and his most recent offering, The Harbinger II: The Return (2020). Both were New York Times Bestsellers, and the idea came to present the mysteries contained in both in a motion picture. “This way, people who haven’t read the books could still get the message,” Cahn says. “It begins with The Harbinger, setting the foundation of the mystery, but then goes beyond it. I open up things that were never spoken of in The Harbinger – the harbingers, signs, and warnings that appeared in America after the book came out – even up to where we are right now. Further, people will now be able not only to read about the harbingers and mysteries, but to actually see them with their own eyes. We found obscure archived films of these things actually unfolding. It’s stunning. I also reveal something that I’ve hidden for years; it’s an amazing foreshadow of things to come captured on film.”

Cahn explains the reasoning behind the film. “I think everyone knows something is wrong,” he says. “It seems as if things are spiraling out of control, our nation is divided, things are falling apart, but no one quite knows what’s happening and why and what to do about it. The mystery that the movie will reveal has to do with a dangerous phenomenon from ancient times that’s now replaying in modern times before our eyes. The message is crucial to everyone who hears it: how to prevail in the face of what’s coming.”

When filming actually started, it was not known if The Harbingers of Things to Come would ever make it to screen. When completed, however, doors opened for the movie to be shown in theaters across the country. “In the movie,” Cahn says, “I take the viewer on a mystery journey throughout America, uncovering the clues to the puzzle piece of our times. It involved traveling on boats to islands of mystery from New York to Massachusetts Bay. It’s going to be a prophetic explosion on the screen. Some of the things that it will reveal are shocking, some stunning, and some mind blowing. It will reveal the secret behind the past, the present, what is yet to come, and how to be ready.”

Cahn is head of the Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, which is made up of people from all backgrounds. “Each weekend on Friday Nights and Sunday Mornings, people come from all over the area – and even all over the world,” Cahn says. “It’s full of life, love, excitement, the deep riches of God’s word, and the presence of God. It’s kind of like being back in the days of Jesus.”

With all the world issues (especially with the addition of the war in the Ukraine), many are wondering even more about the future of mankind and the world. Cahn hopes to unveil that future in the film, and more. “Definitely,” he says. “That’s one thing that will be clear: where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re heading. And no matter how crazy it looks, it will also reveal that everything is following a set plan.”

And Cahn, who is currently working on his next book, adds, “It will be the most explosive book I’ve ever written. It’s so confidential that I can’t even reveal the title, but it will be revealed the night that The Harbingers of Things to Come comes to the theater.”

The Harbingers of Things to Come played in theaters across the country for one night only on May 12. The Beth Israel Worship Center, located at 11 Railroad Avenue in Wayne, is open to all every Friday Night at 8 p.m., and every Sunday Morning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For more information about the Beth Israel Worship Center, go to the www.BethIsraelWorshipCenter.org.