Wayne Rotary Fruit Sale Supports local charities

Wayne Rotary has contributed more than $600,000 to local charities through the years, as a result of its annual Fruit Sale; and the organization is now in the process of holding its 2021 event. Oranges, Grapefruits and various kinds of apples are being offered to the public. This is Wayne Rotary’s largest annual fundraisers, and has been held for forty consecutive years

All readers need to do is go to https://www.rotaryclubwaynenj.org/ where they’ll find all the information they need, including prices, descriptions, and the easy process for placing orders, on line, and paying with a credit card.

Fruit that has been ordered can be picked up on Saturday, December 4 between the hours of 8 am and 11 am at the Vander May Colonial Funeral Home parking lot, 567 Ratzer Rd., in Wayne. Buyers will receive a reminder (with details of their orders) in the mail a few days prior to December 4.

Volunteer Rotarians and Boy Scouts will load the cases of fruit directly into your car.

A limited amount of fruit, not already reserved on Wayne Rotary’s online/mail campaign, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to customers on that day.

Anyone having questions about the sale can email Chairman of the event Wayne Rotarian Joe Graziano at Joe@joegraziano.com. Readers who would like to find out about Rotary Service and membership are encouraged to use the same email address.

Graziano comments, “This is an excellent opportunity for people to support Wayne and surrounding area charities by buying freshly delivered fruit, and taking advantage of our bulk purchasing power, to obtain prices lower than those generally charged.”

Some of the local charities having been supported by Wayne Rotary’s Fruit Sale have included: the Wayne First Aid Squad, Passaic County Historical Society, Kids be Safe, Wayne School System, Clergy Fellowship, local Scouting, local Wayne nursing homes, various local food banks, and the Boys and Girls Club.