Wayne Scouts Completes Eagle Scout Project at Laurelwood Arboretum

Birds, bats and other beneficial pollinators have special homes at Laurelwood Arboretum, thanks to Eagle Scout candidate Aadhithyaram Balaji. Adi, a member of Troop #108 in Wayne, constructed and installed 12 nesting boxes in carefully selected locations throughout the arboretum. It is part of his personal effort to welcome and conserve New Jersey’s native wildlife.

Adi is an incoming freshman at Wayne Hills High School. In middle school, he was actively involved in scouting, school musicals, band, and art and received the Presidential Academic Achievement Award. When not on camping trips, he likes to listen to Frank Sinatra and play the piano.

Boy or Girl Scouts who might be interested in doing a volunteer project at Laurelwood Arboretum can email info@laurelwoodarboretum.org

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a volunteer non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve, promote and improve the arboretum and provide opportunities for horticultural appreciation and education through public programs and outreach activities. The organization is funded by membership dues, grants and donations from individuals and businesses. For additional information, please go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org