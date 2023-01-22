Wayne Third Grader Continues Gift Donations

Terrie O’Connor Realtors’ Kinnelon office is so happy to have met our friend, Valentina, a third grader from Wayne, NJ. Valentina voluntarily collects new toys from her neighbors and family members to donate to kids in need. She starts collecting toys in the Fall for our Kinnelon Office Toys for Tots program. Valentina thoughts were that she wanted to help children that might not be receiving any gifts. She said she “wishes she could see the kids opening their presents, that would make her so happy.” Valentina is such a talented girl. She loves school, drawing, and gymnastics and she’s even a green belt in Tae Kwon Do! Her favorite vacation place is Disney World. Valentina lights up a room when she enters it and makes so many children happy with her generous heart. Valentina is a role model for not only children but for adults as well. This is the third year that Valentina was kind enough to drop her collection of toys at Terrie O’Connor Realtors’ Kinnelon office in support of the company’s drive for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

For over 65 years, the United States Marine Corps has worked with families in need with the Marine Toys for Tots program. Overall, over 400 million toys have been distributed to over 188 million children. Although Toys for Tots is a non-profit organization, they do rely on the generosity of others in their giving to keep the organization afloat. They have found a good partner in Valentina and in Terrie O’Connor Realtors.