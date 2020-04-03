West Orange High School Junior to Attend Washington Journalism and Media Conference

West Orange High School junior Justin Peters will represent the township as a National Youth Correspondent at the 2020 Washington Journalism and Media Conference, to be held at George Mason University in Washington, D.C. July 19-24.

Peters was selected based on academic accomplishment and excellence in journalism and media studies. He will participate with fellow National Youth Correspondents in hands-on learning simulations that challenge problem-solving skills and explore the creative, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.

Renowned speakers will include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and well-known leaders in the media community.

Justin is involved in the Theater Arts program, the Thespian Society, Glee Choir (treasurer), Tri-M Music Honor Society, and is Entertainment Editor of The Pioneer. He is interested in attending Emerson College, University of Rhode Island, Rider, SUNY New Paltz, or SUNY Purchase and plans to major in Journalism and Filmmaking/TV/Radio Studies.