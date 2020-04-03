West Orange High School Senior Wins Prestigious Scholastic “Silver Key” Award

West Orange High School senior and AP Art student Ruth Donagher has been awarded a Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards competition for her self-portrait.

Over 100 arts and literary organizations partner with Scholastic annually to select top works of art and literature from students spanning grades 7-12 in 29 categories. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Last year, Scholastic received over 350,000 entries for review.

“I am so proud of Ruth’s accomplishment,” said WOHS AP Art teacher Heather Young, “and her passion for art and hard work deserves much recognition.”

Donagher’s award-winning self-portrait is only one in a series of recognitions for the talented artist. She has also received two back-to-back Governor’s awards for Costume and Set Design at the annual Thespian Festival Chapter Select Competition and designed an award-winning mural for the Nikhil Badlani Foundation featuring Nikhil’s Pledge, now law in the State of New Jersey.

Students receiving Gold Keys, Silver Keys, Honorable Mentions, or American Voices & Visions Nominations are celebrated within their communities through local exhibitions and ceremonies.

“I’m very excited and honored to be at the Montclair Art Museum,” exclaimed Donagher. “It’s a great opportunity to get out into the community and it’ll be a lot of fun to appreciate all of the hard work of the other students I’ll meet there.”

Ruth’s work, along with other top artists, was on view at the Montclair Art Museum during the Scholastic Arts reception on Feb. 27.