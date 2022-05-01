Whitehouse Wind Symphony to Present Free Outdoor Concert to Commemorate Armed Force Day

The Whitehouse Wind Symphony, a community band under the direction of Branchburg resident James P. Sheeley, Jr., will present a free outdoor concert on Saturday, May 21st at 12pm at the Field of HonorⓇ at the Jacobus Vanderveer House in Bedminster to commemorate Armed Forces Day. The program will feature patriotic selections such as “America the Beautiful,” marches by John Philip Sousa, and selections from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.”

This concert is just one of many events taking place that day. From 11am to 3pm, the Jacobus Vanderveer House will also be open for tours, which will include a viewing of the new Pluckemin Cantonment interactive model and video. There will also be historic demonstrations, including reenactors from Lamb’s Artillery.

The concert is free and open to the general public, although donations will be accepted to benefit the band, a non-profit group comprised entirely of volunteer musicians. Audience members of all ages are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs. In the event of inclement weather or public health emergency, the announcement to postpone or cancel this concert will be made on the band’s website (whitehousewindsymphony.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/whitehousewind), and Instagram feed (instagram.com/whitehousewind). Attendance is at one’s own risk; discretion is advised, especially for those at high-risk for infection for COVID-19.

The Whitehouse Wind Symphony was founded by conductor emeritus Casey Bork on April 15, 1996. It is dedicated to presenting the best in all varieties of wind band literature. Since its founding, the band has grown rapidly, attracting experienced musicians as regular members from all over New Jersey, as well as New York City and eastern Pennsylvania. It is now comprised of approximately 50 amateur and professional musicians who perform together regularly to enthusiastic audiences throughout central and northern New Jersey. The band was recently named the winner of the 2022 Hunterdon Happening List in the category of favorite band/musician!

The Whitehouse Wind Symphony is committed to making music accessible to all. The concert site is accessible and there are designated handicapped parking spaces, however the driveway is gravel and the lawn may be uneven. There will be limited restroom access during this event but both the restroom and the access are ADA compliant. For information about venue accessibility, please send an email to whitehousewindsymphony@gmail.com, or call the band’s ADA coordinator, Margaret Smith, at 908-534-6662.

The Jacobus Vanderveer House served as headquarters for General Henry Knox during the winter of 1778-79 and is the only surviving building associated with the Pluckemin Artillery Cantonment, now recognized as America’s first military training academy and the precursor to The United States Military Academy at West Point. The Jacobus Vanderveer House interprets Dutch colonial life in America as well as the stay by General Knox and his family during the 1778-79 encampment. A National and New Jersey Historic Site, the Jacobus Vanderveer House is a true landmark that offers a vivid look into the history of our country and the lives of those who made it. Operated by The Friends of The Jacobus Vanderveer House, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the House is located at 3055 River Road and can be accessed via River Road Park. The Friends sponsor public events throughout the year; for directions and more information, visit www.jvanderveerhouse.org.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through funds administered by the Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission.

The Friends of the Jacobus Vanderveer House received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.