William Paterson University to Offer Affordable and Quality Online Undergraduate Degree Programs Aimed at Working Adults

William Paterson University is expanding its portfolio of fully online degree programs to include nine new online bachelor’s degrees beginning in fall 2021. In accordance with the University’s mission of offering an outstanding and affordable education to a diverse traditional and nontraditional student body, these new offerings, part of the University’s WP Online platform, will complement more than 20 existing fully online graduate degree programs in business, education, and healthcare.

WP’s online undergraduate degree programs are designed specifically to help working adults balance multiple responsibilities with a high-quality educational experience. The newly added programs include:

Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice-Accelerated Professional Track for Law Enforcement and Corrections Professionals

Bachelor of Science in Health Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Professional Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies

Bachelor of Science in Management

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

These online programs provide an affordable price point for a quality education, with a tuition of $350 per credit for all students, both New Jersey residents and out-of-state students. In addition, these online degree programs provide flexibility for working adults to build their learning around their own schedules, while also preparing learners with the skills needed to help advance their careers and achieve their goals.

“William Paterson is excited to make some of our most popular high-quality undergraduate degree programs available to busy adults through the convenience and affordability of fully online offerings,” says President Richard J. Helldobler. “The great success of our current degree portfolio through WP Online, together with the strong regional labor market demand for graduates of these new online programs, means that this expansion will result in many more people experiencing the life-changing impact of a William Paterson University bachelor’s degree.”

“We are excited to expand our fully online offerings to provide bachelor’s degree programs in a variety of disciplines that will meet the needs of adult learners,” says Joshua Powers, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “In addition to providing flexibility, we will also provide a full array of student support services, from tutoring and academic support to career development, internships, and opportunities to participate in student clubs and organizations to meet the needs of these learners.”

The University is collaborating with Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to more than 50 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education. Working in partnership with William Paterson University faculty and staff, AP provides expertise in transitioning courses online, as well as prospective student outreach and student support services. All courses are created and taught by William Paterson faculty.

The first cycle of classes for these online bachelor’s degree programs begins November 1, 2021. For more information or to apply for these programs or other WP Online offerings, please visit online.wpunj.edu.