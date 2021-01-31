WOMAN’S CLUB OF MORRISTOWN CONTINUES TO SERVE DESPITE PANDEMIC

The Woman’s Club of Morristown has

continued to serve the greater Morristown area despite its clubhouse and

fundraising efforts being effectively shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic

since March 2020. Even under the initial lockdown, Club members purchased

dinner and dessert from local restaurants for the Morristown Fire

Department and Police Department and the Morris Township Woodland Fire

Department and Police Department.

During the second half of 2020, members provided healthy snacks and

single-serve drinks for the clients of Deirdre’s House. The Club donated

$1,085 worth of gift cards for families served by Deirdre’s House, and at

Christmas, purchased gifts worth $2500 for fifty clients through the

charity’s Giving Tree. Dierdre’s House is the center in Morris County for

child victims of abuse and/or neglect and for children who have witnessed

violence. Additionally, members collected and donated 360 items for spa

nights, game nights, movie nights, and baking nights at Plaid House in

Morristown. Plaid House provide residential and supportive services to

adolescents and their families.

Club members assembled five backpacks for NJ Division of Child Protection

and Permanency clients. Each backpack contained all the supplies, from

pens and pencils to a lunch bag, for a successful school year. The also

assembled six infant layettes for clients of the Morris County Office of

Temporary Assistance, each containing essential clothing and accessories

for new babies. Twenty-two pounds of can tabs were delivered to the

Ronald McDonald House in Long Branch for redemption.

Adults in need weren’t overlooked, either. More than 2,500 individual

items of food, toiletry items, and office supplies were collected for the

Market Street Mission. Snacks, toiletries, puzzle books, and art supplies

were donated to Spring Hills Assisted Living. Members visited the

Seamen’s Institute in Port Newark and assembled over 200 “Christmas at

Sea” bags for mariners, while closer to home, 18 gift baskets and 18

holiday gift bags were assembled for clients of Mrs. Wilson’s House

addiction treatment center. The gift bags included a hat, scarf, and

gloves, lotion, and lip balm.

The Woman’s Club lent a hand to man’s best friends as well, donating 100

towels to the Seeing Eye to be used in the whelping pools for new mothers

and their puppies. Essential supplies were also collected for 911 Dog and

Cat Rescue.

In addition, the club’s boards, general membership, and special-interest

groups have continued to meet monthly via Zoom. Women in the greater

Morristown area interested in becoming a member can email info@wcomt.org

for an application.

Although fundraising projects are currently on hold, the club is accepting

monetary donations via Zelle at wcomt@wcomt.org, Paypal at

paypal@wcomt.org, or checks mailed to WCM, 51 South Street, Morristown, NJ

07960.

The members of the Woman’s Club of Morristown are dedicated to serving

their community. The Club is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian

organization whose purpose is to promote improvements within its

community; to offer civic, cultural, and educational activities; and to

preserve the historic Dr. Lewis Condict House. More information is

available at http://www.wcomt.org/ or

https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/The-Womans-Club-of-Morristown/209139092517936?fref=ts.