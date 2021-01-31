WOMAN’S CLUB OF MORRISTOWN CONTINUES TO SERVE DESPITE PANDEMIC

The Woman’s Club of Morristown has
continued to serve the greater Morristown area despite its clubhouse and
fundraising efforts being effectively shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic
since March 2020. Even under the initial lockdown, Club members purchased
dinner and dessert from local restaurants for the Morristown Fire
Department and Police Department and the Morris Township Woodland Fire
Department and Police Department.
During the second half of 2020, members provided healthy snacks and
single-serve drinks for the clients of Deirdre’s House. The Club donated
$1,085 worth of gift cards for families served by Deirdre’s House, and at
Christmas, purchased gifts worth $2500 for fifty clients through the
charity’s Giving Tree. Dierdre’s House is the center in Morris County for
child victims of abuse and/or neglect and for children who have witnessed
violence. Additionally, members collected and donated 360 items for spa
nights, game nights, movie nights, and baking nights at Plaid House in
Morristown. Plaid House provide residential and supportive services to
adolescents and their families.
Club members assembled five backpacks for NJ Division of Child Protection
and Permanency clients. Each backpack contained all the supplies, from
pens and pencils to a lunch bag, for a successful school year. The also
assembled six infant layettes for clients of the Morris County Office of
Temporary Assistance, each containing essential clothing and accessories
for new babies. Twenty-two pounds of can tabs were delivered to the
Ronald McDonald House in Long Branch for redemption.
Adults in need weren’t overlooked, either. More than 2,500 individual
items of food, toiletry items, and office supplies were collected for the
Market Street Mission. Snacks, toiletries, puzzle books, and art supplies
were donated to Spring Hills Assisted Living. Members visited the
Seamen’s Institute in Port Newark and assembled over 200 “Christmas at
Sea” bags for mariners, while closer to home, 18 gift baskets and 18
holiday gift bags were assembled for clients of Mrs. Wilson’s House
addiction treatment center. The gift bags included a hat, scarf, and
gloves, lotion, and lip balm.
The Woman’s Club lent a hand to man’s best friends as well, donating 100
towels to the Seeing Eye to be used in the whelping pools for new mothers
and their puppies. Essential supplies were also collected for 911 Dog and
Cat Rescue.
In addition, the club’s boards, general membership, and special-interest
groups have continued to meet monthly via Zoom. Women in the greater
Morristown area interested in becoming a member can email info@wcomt.org
for an application.
Although fundraising projects are currently on hold, the club is accepting
monetary donations via Zelle at wcomt@wcomt.org, Paypal at
paypal@wcomt.org, or checks mailed to WCM, 51 South Street, Morristown, NJ
07960.
The members of the Woman’s Club of Morristown are dedicated to serving
their community. The Club is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian
organization whose purpose is to promote improvements within its
community; to offer civic, cultural, and educational activities; and to
preserve the historic Dr. Lewis Condict House. More information is
available at http://www.wcomt.org/ or
https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/The-Womans-Club-of-Morristown/209139092517936?fref=ts.