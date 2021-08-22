Woman’s Club of Morristown Rummage Sale Set for August 26-29

The Woman’s Club of Morristown’s annual Rummage Sale fund-raiser returns after a pandemic hiatus. Shopping hours are Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, August 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Club headquarters, the Dr. Lewis Condict House, 51 South Street, Morristown. There is no entrance fee Friday through Sunday. There will also be a special Preview Event on Thursday evening, August 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds support the Club, its charitable programs, and the maintenance of the historic Dr. Condict house. Face coverings must be worn inside the Clubhouse.

The Thursday evening preview sale gives shoppers first choice of the bargains. There is a $10 admission fee for the Preview Event.

This year’s merchandise includes clothing and accessories for the whole family, including women’s career clothing; jewelry; housewares and kitchen goods; artwork and home décor; linens; lamps; furniture; hardware; and a great deal more. There are special “departments” for holiday items and for items of interest to male shoppers. The special “Boutique” room offers antiques, vintage items, collectibles, and finer goods of all kinds, including tableware, mid-century modern, art pottery, and textiles. All goods are priced to sell. Payment can be made via cash, credit or debit card, check, or electronic payments.

Since the Club donates its unsold merchandise to other charities, very little goes into landfills and the selection is new every year. Club members have been busy since the Spring, sorting, cleaning, and pricing goods of all kinds. No more merchandise donations are being accepted at this time.

The white clapboard Federal-style Dr. Condict House, built in 1797, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Woman’s Club of Morristown has owned the house since 1936. Some of the Club’s charitable endeavors include scholarships for Morristown high school senior women, care packages for battered women and for veterans, and supporting Dierdre’s House for child victims of abuse and/or neglect. During the early days of the pandemic the Club provided support for first responders throughout the greater Morristown area.

The members of the Woman’s Club of Morristown are dedicated to serving their community through civic, cultural, and educational projects. The Club is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian organization whose purpose is to promote improvements within its community, to offer civic and cultural activities, and to preserve the Dr. Lewis Condict House. More information is available at http://www.wcomt.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/The-Womans-Club-of-Morristown/209139092517936?fref=ts.