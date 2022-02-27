Women’s Association For Morristown Medical Center Announces its 2021 Magnet Awards

The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 2021 WAMMC Magnet Awards. WAMMC recognizes the importance of Magnet designations, and has generously created the Women’s Association Magnet Award to celebrate the engagement of nurses and their contributions to the ongoing pursuit of clinical excellence and quality patient outcomes. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has established Magnet designation as the highest and most prestigious credential a healthcare organization can achieve for nursing. Morristown Medical Center (MMC) has achieved this designation five consecutive times – one of less than one percent of hospitals in the U.S. to achieve this honor. The Magnet designation reflects demonstrated excellence in Transformational Leadership, Structural Empowerment, Exemplary Professional Practice and New Knowledge, Innovations and Improvements. WAMMC Magnet Awards were established and first presented in 2017. In 2021, five teams were chosen from each of the Magnet Recognition® components. Each team was presented with a $1,000 award by Kathy Christie, President of WAMMC and Brandee Fetherman, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, Chief Nursing Officer, Morristown Medical Center, at a ceremony held at MMC in December. “WAMMC’s Magnet Award Program is an important part of our efforts to continue to support and recognize Morristown Medical Center’s nursing staff who make extraordinary contributions to transform nursing practices and patient care,” said Kathy Christie, President, Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center. “We are enormously grateful to our Women’s Association for highlighting our prestigious Magnet achievement. We are all incredibly proud to be recognized for the high-quality care and nursing excellence that Morristown Medical Center is well-known for,” said Fetherman.