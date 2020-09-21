Woodland Park new clerk 

Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark officially swore in Sandra Olivola on Aug. 19 to her position as Municipal Clerk. She succeeds Kevin Galland, who retired July 31 after 15 years of service. Olivola’s first day in Borough Hall was Aug. 3.

She comes back to Woodland Park from Fair Lawn, where she has been Deputy Municipal Clerk for the past three years. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Municipal Clerk in Woodland Park for two years. Olivola grew up in the Borough and attended local schools and Passaic Valley High School.

The position of town clerk is one of the oldest positions in government, Kazmark said, going back to ancient times. The clerk is responsible for keeping accurate historical records of a municipality and maintaining transparency to the public.

“Sandi has the familiarity, knowledge, and awareness of how we operate,” Kazmark said, “Having someone who loves the town and knows about the town like she does is priceless. I could not be prouder to appoint her to this position.”​