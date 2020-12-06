Worshiping Virtually during Advent at the Packanack Community Church

Amid this COVID pandemic, the Packanack Community Church in Wayne has had to reimagine their holiday traditions. While Christmas is customarily a time of gathering with loved ones, they have made the hard decision to worship virtually for all their services, including those on Christmas Eve.

Even though in-person gatherings are not possible at this time, they invite you to worship with them from the comfort of your home and through a series entitled, “Those Who Dream.”

With the stresses and heartaches we have all experienced this year, it can be hard to take the time to dream of what could be, and where we can reimagine a more loving and equitable world. During this Advent season at PCC, they will explore what it looks like to live as one who dreams—those who dream of a deeper connection with God and those who dream of a better world. It’s for those who dream of comfort and for those who have given up on their dreams. It’s for those whose dreams have been crushed and for those who show us that dreams take time.

Join with the PCC virtually during Advent and dream alongside prophets and angels, Mary and the Magi, and seek and sow God’s dreams for our world.

Sunday service: 10:00 a.m. Live on Facebook.

Christmas Eve services: 5:00 p.m. Family Service (on Facebook and YouTube), and 9 p.m. Traditional Service (on Facebook and YouTube).

For more information and links to our online and virtual services, visit packanack.com