WP awarded grant for Browertown project 

Woodland Park Borough has been awarded a $373,700 NJ State Department of Transportation municipal aid grant for the Browertown Road streetscape project.

This will enhance the Borough’s other business district, which runs from Hromiak Terrace to Route 46. Decorative lighting, pavers, planters, litter and recycling containers, and safer pedestrian crossings will all be part of the plan.

Streetscape work along McBride Avenue is just about complete along the entire thoroughfare from Rt. 46 at the Little Falls border to Glover Avenue in Paterson. Funded by over $3.1 million in state grants, work began on the project in March 2017.

The goal of the streetscape project is to make the thoroughfare safer, smoother, more business-friendly, and pedestrian-friendly.​