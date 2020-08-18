WP Council proposes assigning Mayor with administrative responsibilities

The Borough Council on July 8 proposed assigning Mayor Keith Kazmark with the administrative responsibilities in the absence of a full-time Borough Administrator. Kazmark would assume the role of Kevin Galland, who is retiring on July 31.

Kazmark is currently Township Administrator for Parsippany-Troy Hills in Morris County, a position he has held for nearly two years. Prior to this, he served 12 years as the Municipal Clerk/Business Administrator in Elmwood Park.

“It is beyond humbling to have been approached about this concept,” Kazmark said. “This is not something I was looking for. I was not looking to change jobs.”

During interviews for Galland’s position, Council Present Tracy Kallert and Councilman Vincent DeCesare approached Kazmark about the concept of serving as both Mayor and Administrator. They expressed a desire to have someone fill the role who was familiar with the town and ready to hit the ground running.

“My heart and soul has been dedicated to Woodland Park for the past 9 years as Mayor and during previous 9 years on the Council,” Kazmark said. “This opportunity to also serve as the Business Administrator during this unique time, in addition to my role as Mayor, is an amazing professional opportunity and one I promise to live up to as we guide our town through this public health crisis and into the future.”

The Council introduced an ordinance at the meeting that would amend Borough code to allow the Mayor to serve carry out the administrative functions. It will be up for public comment and second reading at the July 22 Council meeting at 7 p.m.

Galland also serves as Municipal Clerk. The Council voted at the meeting to hire Sandra Olivola to assume the position of Clerk. She comes to Woodland Park from Fair Lawn, where she has been Deputy Municipal Clerk for the past three years. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Municipal Clerk in Woodland Park for two years. She joins the Borough on Aug. 3.

“We look forward to having Sandie back,” Mayor Kazmark said.

Galland leaves Woodland Park after 15 years of service. He came to the Borough after serving as Director of Purchasing in both Bergen and Essex Counties. He also served as the Acting County Administrator in Essex County.

“Kevin really helped guide this municipality,” Kazmark said, noting the wealth of experience he brought. “Those who worked with him appreciated his candor and bluntness.”