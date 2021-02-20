WP Historical Society 

Even though W​oodland Park’s Historical Society is not able to physically meet, there are things getting done. The group wanted to dedicate the hallway in the Municipal Building as a historical location. Society President Rick Lijoi spoke with Mayor Keith Kazmark, who agreed. He came up with the design and wording, which was applied to the glass panel in the upstairs hallway. In addition to portraits of every mayor in town history, numerous historical photos line the walls in several rooms in the building, and there are several artifact display cases as well.