WP preschool play

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT
Several preschool teachers in Woodland Park have recently updated their dramatic play area based on their studies, interests, and inquiry. Mrs. Cieslak created a post office center for her class at Charles Olbon School. Students deliver letters, sort envelopes, and explore letters using alphabet postcards. Mrs. Guariglia’s PreK-3 class at School 1is enjoying time in a makeshift store where they can purchase items that they would like. Other classroom dramatic play areas include “skating rink” area, and an auto shop.