WP Recreation Advisory Board 

Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark made the first appointments to the new volunteer Recreation Advisory Board – Daniel Casasnovas, Maisoun Muhammed, Sam Yodice, Joyce Koch, and Jeff Giannino. The Board will work together with the staff of the newly created Department of Recreation – the new Director of Recreation & Parks Thomas DeSiervo, Recreation Clerk Kelly Spinalli, and Recreation Coordinator Lou Taylor. Together they will build out the Woodland Park Panther athletic programs and activities beginning with the upcoming spring season.