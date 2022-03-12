WP Spelling Bee

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Memorial Middle School recently held its third annual Spelling Bee. Students first competed in a class competition in language arts classes, and two winners from each moved on. The finals were then held with 36 competitors. The top five spellers were, from left, Jillian T. (first place), Fouad S., Jake P. (second place), Matteo V., and Giovanni P. Jake and Jillian battled it out for seven rounds before Jillian was victorious. She then moved on to the North Jersey Spelling Bee.​