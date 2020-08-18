WP turf field nears completion 

PHOTO COURTESY OF MARCOS NORIEGA JR.

The turf field project is nearly complete at Zaccaria Park. This was the third phase of the park improvement project which began in 2017 and was funded through $850,000 received in Passaic County Open Space Trust Fund grant monies. It will also be the first turf field in the Passaic Valley region, although both Little Falls and Totowa have started similar projects. “We are looking forward to some great soccer and lacrosse being played up here and our vision for our largest municipal park becoming a reality,” Mayor Keith Kazmark said.