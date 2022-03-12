WPPD accreditation

By on No Comment

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK

 

The Woodland Park Police Department recently received its reaccreditation through the NJ Association of Chiefs of Police. The recertification verified that the Department met all recognized professional best practice standards. As part of accreditation, all policies and procedures are revised and updated to current standards. Not only does this make the Department more efficient and effective, it also reduces liability and insurance rates, helping the taxpayer. It should be noted that only 22 percent of law endorsement agencies obtain accredited status.

WPPD accreditation added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.