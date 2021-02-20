Members of Woodland Park Girl Scout Troop 96362 were honored to take part in the local Wreaths Across America program, held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to remember, honor, and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Event organizer Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District (PCTVS) was motivated to build off the success of last year’s inaugural initiative, where 1,278 sponsored wreaths were laid. Led by Cathy Pagano, a retired PCTVS teacher of 37 years, PCTVC Patriotic Events Consultant, and Woodland Park American Legion Unit #238 Ladies Auxiliary President, students and staff volunteers, numerous scout troops, and other volunteers laid over 1,935 wreaths at the gravesites for veteran heroes. Over 250 people volunteered on the site that day.

Wreaths Across America began in 1992 in Maine, when the Worcester Wreath Company sought to turn a surplus of wreaths into an opportunity to pay tribute to veterans. The tradition has continued and grown. Last year, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed nearly 1.8 million wreaths at over 2,100 locations.

Troop 96362 girls that took part, were, Bianca Maldonado, Elizabeth Bolen, Erin Ryan, Chloe Bergrin, Katie Ryan, and Gracyn Roehrich.