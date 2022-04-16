Youth Inspired to Keep Mount Olive Clean

Roslyn Daloisio, 8, is a student at Sandshore Elementary School and she’s taken it upon herself to help keep Mount Olive clean. Daloisio does the entire project on her own time, never taking direction from adults that this is what she should be doing. She often picks up trash, bottles, cans, and paper at the two parks near her home. Daloisio’s grandmother, Marcia, says; “I am extremely proud of my granddaughter for caring about her environment and caring enough about a small local park to do her part in keeping clean.”