PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK

Woodland Park’s annual Youth Month gave 17 eighth grade students an in-depth look at how their local government and town works. Similar to running for real office, students ran for and were elected to positions

Following elections, the students had a number of opportunities to see their government in action. A tour of the town included stops at Fire Company No. 2, the Department of Public Works, Board of Education building, municipal building, police department, Alfred Baumann Library, and WP First Aid Squad. Students also ran a Board of Education and Mayor and Council meeting and marched in the Memorial Day parade. The month concluded with a celebratory dinner.

The 2022 Youth Month participants were:

Mayor Anthony Billson

Council members Jonathan Herrera, Aryanna Dela Cruz, and Kayla Valer

Municipal Clerk Ava Beirne

Borough Attorney Damaris Cruz

Police Chief Devin Natusch and Amayiah Pena

Fire Chief Stephanie Martinez

First Aid Squad Captain Kerinette Rodriguez

Chief Financial Officer Bella Mastropoalo

Superintendent of Public Works Stivet Salcedo

Library Director Aleja

Municipal Judge Gracyn Roehrich

Superintendent of Schools Michael Moro

Board of Education President Athena Galindo