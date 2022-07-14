PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK
Woodland Park’s annual Youth Month gave 17 eighth grade students an in-depth look at how their local government and town works. Similar to running for real office, students ran for and were elected to positions
Following elections, the students had a number of opportunities to see their government in action. A tour of the town included stops at Fire Company No. 2, the Department of Public Works, Board of Education building, municipal building, police department, Alfred Baumann Library, and WP First Aid Squad. Students also ran a Board of Education and Mayor and Council meeting and marched in the Memorial Day parade. The month concluded with a celebratory dinner.
The 2022 Youth Month participants were:
Mayor Anthony Billson
Council members Jonathan Herrera, Aryanna Dela Cruz, and Kayla Valer
Municipal Clerk Ava Beirne
Borough Attorney Damaris Cruz
Police Chief Devin Natusch and Amayiah Pena
Fire Chief Stephanie Martinez
First Aid Squad Captain Kerinette Rodriguez
Chief Financial Officer Bella Mastropoalo
Superintendent of Public Works Stivet Salcedo
Library Director Aleja
Municipal Judge Gracyn Roehrich
Superintendent of Schools Michael Moro
Board of Education President Athena Galindo